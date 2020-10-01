Zita Sulzberger
February 19, 1926 - September 2, 2020
Rancho Bernardo
A favorite longtime resident of Rancho Bernardo, Zita Sulzberger passed away peacefully at the age of 94. Zita was born to Mary and George Mueller in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1926. She lived at The Gateway Retirement Home in Poway for several years and was a popular resident there.Zita received her B.A. degree from Case Western Reserve University and her M.A. degree from Oberlin College. This led to a career as a Research Librarian at the Bendix Corporation in South Bend, Indiana, where she met and married Dorsey Sulzberger in 1956. She was a lecturer in physical and economic geography at Indiana University in the South Bend-Mishawaka Center.After she and Dorsey moved to Rancho Bernardo in 1959 and purchased a home in 1967, Zita worked at the Scripps Institute of Oceanography in La Jolla as a Reference Librarian. Later she served in the Chula Vista Public Library as a Reference Librarian (a long commute from Rancho Bernardo!) before accepting the position of Library Cataloger of science and engineering books at the University of California, San Diego in La Jolla.Zita was a favorite volunteer in the RB area, serving for 12 years at the Rancho Bernardo Senior Services (two years as Director). She also served as Membership and Vice-President in the mid-'80s at the RB Friends of the Library. Later, Zita was an active member of the Continuing Education Center in Rancho Bernardo, serving in many capacities (Registrar; V.P., Special Events; V.P., Academic Affairs; V.P., Administration and Lecturer). Her membership in the RB Historical Society led to a unique position as an expert on the history of Rancho Bernardo and surroundings. Zita was often asked to lecture in their location at the Bernardo Winery. Residents enjoyed knowing more about their area and attended many of her fascinating lectures. She left instructions to donate all of her notes and lecture materials to their vast collection of local historical information.Zita will always be remembered for her delightful smile and willingness to support her community in every way. She gathered many lifelong friends who will greatly miss her. Her favorite charities were the Historical Society & Discovery Shop in Rancho Bernardo and North County Interfaith in Escondido.Zita was an avid traveler. She joined numerous trips with Barbara Deahl's "On the Road Again" travel groups. They offered worldwide cruises and tours to Latin American and various countries in Europe. Her favorite destinations were Mexico, South America, Italy and Switzerland. Before departing, Zita always kept an extensive background file of all the countries that she visited.Dorsey died in 1993 and is buried at Ft. Rosecrans National Cemetery. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. In 1973, he retired from the Planning Department of San Diego. Zita was laid to rest at Ft. Rosecrans National Cemetery beside her husband and infant daughter. Zita was preceded in death by both of her parents and is survived by her daughter, Sue Sulzberger. In keeping with Zita's wishes, she requested no services or memorial.
