HOLMES ADAM Suddenly passed away on
18th January 2020, aged 46.
A much loved Son of Ann and Mick,
Brother and Brother in law to
Sarah - Jane and Malcolm.
A treasured Uncle of Jack and Ellie. A friend to many others.
Adam will be greatly and sadly missed by all. The funeral service will take place on Monday 17th February 2020 at Pontefract
Crematorium at 10:20.
Family flowers only and donations in lieu of flowers to The Prince Of Wales Hospice.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 6, 2020