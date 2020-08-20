Home

ANDERSON ALAN Passed away at home in Castleford on August 13th 2020, aged 76 years. Loving husband of Enid, dearly loved dad of Tony, Carol, Neil and Debbie and a much loved granddad and great-grandad, also a very dear brother. He fought bravely to the end and will be sadly missed.
A private service take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Friday, August 28th at 9.30 am. Due to current restrictions, only those invited may attend. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Alan would be appreciated and may be sent directly to Prostate Cancer Research. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors.
Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 20, 2020
