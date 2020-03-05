|
|
|
TOWN ALAN Sadly passed away peacefully
with his loving wife Pauline
of 58 years by his
side on 25th February 2020, aged 77.
Adored father of Mark & Paula, respected father in law to Louise & Ellis. A treasured grandad & great grandad, a much loved brother to
Jack and to the late Margaret.
Also a brother in law, uncle and a
friend to many who knew him.
The funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 17th March 2020 at
Pontefract Crematorium at 14:20. Family flowers only and
donations in lieu of flowers to
The British Heart Foundation.
Everyone welcome to
The Magnet Hotel, Castleford for
refreshments after the service.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 5, 2020