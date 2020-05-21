|
|
|
WOOD Alan (Tupper) Sadly passed away after a short illness on May 10th aged 73 years. The dearly loved husband of Ann, much loved dad of Lee and Claire, their partners Louise and Gareth,
loving grandad to Millie, Aimee, Keira, Abbi and Jayden, a dear
brother-in-law, uncle and friend.
A private service to be held on
28th May at 2.00pm at
Pontefract Crematorium.
Donations kindly received for
The Prince of Wales Hospice.
Enquiries to Normington & Sons Funeral Directors
tel 01226 700760.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on May 21, 2020