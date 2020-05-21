Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Wood

Notice Condolences

Alan Wood Notice
WOOD Alan (Tupper) Sadly passed away after a short illness on May 10th aged 73 years. The dearly loved husband of Ann, much loved dad of Lee and Claire, their partners Louise and Gareth,
loving grandad to Millie, Aimee, Keira, Abbi and Jayden, a dear
brother-in-law, uncle and friend.
A private service to be held on
28th May at 2.00pm at
Pontefract Crematorium.
Donations kindly received for
The Prince of Wales Hospice.
Enquiries to Normington & Sons Funeral Directors
tel 01226 700760.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on May 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -