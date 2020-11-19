Home

Fielden Albert Edward Passed away peacefully at home on 12th November 2020, aged 85.
Dearly beloved Husband of Joyce, cherished Dad of Alison and
Son-in-law David, devoted & doting Grandad of Lucy & Jack. Also a very dear brother, uncle & friend who will be greatly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 25th November at 11:15am at Micklegate Methodist Church, Pontefract, followed by interment at Pontefract Cemetery at 12pm.
Due to current restrictions,
sadly only invited family & friends can attend.
Family flowers only please & donations in lieu to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 19, 2020
