|
|
|
WILLIAMS ALBERT HENRY Of Pontefract, passed away in hospital on January 3rd 2020,
aged 83 years. Now reunited with his beloved wife Doris, also a dearly loved dad, father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday, January 29th at
11.40 am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations would be appreciated for Diabetes UK and may be kindly
left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries please to Charles E. Ashton & Son,
Funeral Directors.
Tel. 01977 552265/600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 16, 2020