Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles E. Ashton & Son
School Lane
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 4DW
01977 552265
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Williams

Notice Condolences

Albert Williams Notice
WILLIAMS ALBERT HENRY Of Pontefract, passed away in hospital on January 3rd 2020,
aged 83 years. Now reunited with his beloved wife Doris, also a dearly loved dad, father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday, January 29th at
11.40 am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations would be appreciated for Diabetes UK and may be kindly
left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries please to Charles E. Ashton & Son,
Funeral Directors.
Tel. 01977 552265/600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -