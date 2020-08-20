|
BURDON ALEXANDER GEORGE Passed away at home in Ferrybridge on August 5th 2020, aged 85 years. Now reunited with his beloved wife Eileen. Dearly loved dad of Carole, Katrina and the late Ian, also a loving grandad and great-grandad and a much loved brother. Cortege to leave residence on Monday, August 24th at 2.05 pm for service and committal at St. Andrew's Church at 2.15 pm. Due to current restrictions, only those invited may attend. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 20, 2020