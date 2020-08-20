Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander Burdon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander Burdon

Notice Condolences

Alexander Burdon Notice
BURDON ALEXANDER GEORGE Passed away at home in Ferrybridge on August 5th 2020, aged 85 years. Now reunited with his beloved wife Eileen. Dearly loved dad of Carole, Katrina and the late Ian, also a loving grandad and great-grandad and a much loved brother. Cortege to leave residence on Monday, August 24th at 2.05 pm for service and committal at St. Andrew's Church at 2.15 pm. Due to current restrictions, only those invited may attend. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -