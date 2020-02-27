|
|
|
Duncan Alexander Paul Of Castleford.
Passed away peacefully on the
31st January 2020, aged 74 years.
The beloved husband of Sandra,
a loving father of Paula,
Claire & Alex, a special grandad of Emma, Skye, Madison, & Lily,
a great grandad to Harper & Harlow, also a dear father in law
of Stephen & Claire.
Will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday 3rd March with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 1.00pm.
After the service all are welcome to join the family for refreshments at the Magnet Hotel, Castleford.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers will be kindly received in aid of
Dementia UK.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford
01977 - 555733.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 27, 2020