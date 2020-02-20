|
NUTTALL ALF Passed away peacefully in Carleton Court Care Home on February 14th 2020, aged 87 years. Dear husband of the late Betty and dearly loved dad of Richard and Jacqueline, also loving and much loved grandad of Jamie, Hayley, Olivia and Louis and great-grandad of Ruby, Harry and Kira. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday, March 2nd at 9.40am.
Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for the Prince of Wales Hospice, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Wakefield Road, Pontefract. Tel. 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 20, 2020