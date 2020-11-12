|
|
|
Martlew Alfred David Of Pontefract passed away in
Pinderfields Hospital on
Thursday 5th November 2020.
The beloved husband of Jean, devoted and loving dad of Janette, Trevor and Graham, a dear
father-in-law and a cherished grandad and great grandad, a
dear brother, uncle and friend.
A service to celebrate Alf's life will be held at St Giles Church, Pontefract on Wednesday 18th November at 3.15pm, followed by family only private cremation.
Due to the current restrictions only people invited will be allowed to attend the service.
The cortege will leave Alf's home address at 3.00pm this will allow friends and neighbours to pay their own respects.
Donations in memory of Alf may be sent directly to The British Heart Foundation www.bhf.org.uk.
All enquiries to
R J Burgess Funeral Directors
01924 894017.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 12, 2020