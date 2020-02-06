|
|
|
Walker Alfred Suddenly on Tuesday 28th January 2020 aged 95 of Featherstone. Loving husband of the late Margaret and treasured dad, grandad,
great grandad and father in law.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 17th February 2020 at Pontefract Crematorium at 1.40pm. Family flowers only please, donations will be gratefully
received for the Eye Clinic at
Pinderfields Hospital.
Everyone is welcome for refreshments after the service
at Kings Croft Hotel.
All enquiries contact Granville Brooks on 01977 791869.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 6, 2020