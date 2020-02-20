|
|
|
Walker Alfred The family of Alf would like to
thank everyone for their cards,
messages of condolence,
kindness and support during
this sad time and for the generous
donations totalling £180.00
which will be donated to the
Eye Clinic at Pinderfields Hospital.
An enormous thank you to
Mary Ripley for her thoughtful
and caring service.
Special thanks to the staff at the
Eye Clinic at Pontefract and
Pinderfields Hospital and the staff
at St. Thomas's Surgery for their
care of Alf over the years.
Thanks also to Granville Brooks
for their care and professional
funeral arrangements,
to Ackroyd's Florists for their
beautiful floral arrangements and to the King's Croft for providing the refreshments afterwards.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 20, 2020