Home

POWERED BY

Services
Granville Brooks Funeral Directors
36 Green Lane
Pontefract, West Yorkshire WF7 6JE
01977 791869
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Walker

Notice

Alfred Walker Notice
Walker Alfred The family of Alf would like to
thank everyone for their cards,
messages of condolence,
kindness and support during
this sad time and for the generous
donations totalling £180.00
which will be donated to the
Eye Clinic at Pinderfields Hospital.
An enormous thank you to
Mary Ripley for her thoughtful
and caring service.
Special thanks to the staff at the
Eye Clinic at Pontefract and
Pinderfields Hospital and the staff
at St. Thomas's Surgery for their
care of Alf over the years.
Thanks also to Granville Brooks
for their care and professional
funeral arrangements,
to Ackroyd's Florists for their
beautiful floral arrangements and to the King's Croft for providing the refreshments afterwards.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -