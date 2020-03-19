|
|
|
TURNER Allan Alfred Passed away peacefully
on 28th February 2020
at Carleton Court Care Home, Pontefract, aged 90.
Loving husband of the late Margaret, wonderful dad of Janet and Claire, dearly missed granddad of Lara and father-in-law of David.
Former teacher at
Freeston High and Town Middle Schools, Normanton.
Funeral service at
St. Giles' Church, Pontefract,
WF8 1AT on Monday 30th March at 10:30am. Donations in lieu of flowers will be gratefully received for The Children's Society.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
Tel. 01977 703222.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 19, 2020