WEBSTER ALLAN JOHN Of Pontefract, former miner at the Prince Of Wales Colliery, passed away on February 2nd 2020, aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Pat, dearly loved dad of David, Lynne and the late Mike and very dear father-in-law of Carol. Loving grandad of Amy and Mathew, much loved great-grandad of Jake and Lucy, also a loving brother, uncle and a good friend. Will be sadly missed. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday, February 19th at 9.40 am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Alzheimer's Society, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Wakefield Road, Pontefract. Tel. 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 13, 2020