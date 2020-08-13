Home

Allen Depledge Notice
Depledge Allen Passed away peacefully at home after his battle with Alzheimer's
on the 31st July 2020, aged 75.
Treasured husband of Dorothy
and dearly loved father and grandfather, sadly missed
brother and brother in law
and a friend to many.
A private family funeral service
to take place on
Tuesday 18th August 2020
at Pontefract Crematorium
at 1.00pm. The cortege will
be passing the George V, Glasshoughton at 12.40pm
for anyone wishing to pay their respects. Family flowers only please, donation will be gratefully received for The Prince Of Wales Hospice.
All enquires please contact
T F Morritt on 01977 553868.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 13, 2020
