Goodall Alwyn Margaret, Adele and Alan
would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their
cards, flowers and kind words following the loss of Alwyn.
Thanks also to neighbours
and friends who came out to
pay their respects to Alwyn
on his journey to York.
We are grateful for the care given to Alwyn by Beech Tree Surgery, the District Nursing Team, his home carers and the staff at Mansion House, Drax.
Thank you to Lisa for the
beautiful flowers and to
H H Chambers & Son for their excellent funeral arrangements.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 25, 2020