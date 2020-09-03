|
ADAMS Ann Ann's nieces, Sue and Carol wish to thank friends Margaret and Keith who have supported Ann since the loss of her dear husband, Les
(all former members of Methley Bowling Club). Grateful thanks to all staff at Augustus Court Care Home, Garforth for the kindness and care shown to Ann during her time there. Thanks to Stuart Paterson for his kind words and service and to Eddie Ashton, Funeral Director, who has known Ann and Les for many years.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 3, 2020