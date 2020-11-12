|
|
|
Chadwick Ann Of Ferry Fryston.
Passed away peacefully at home,
after a brave fight against illness,
with her loving family by her side,
on the 4th November 2020,
aged 74 years.
The beloved wife of the late Arthur,
a much loved mam to Michael, Philip, Simon, Claire and Andrew, a special grandma to Rachael, Amanda, Jordan, Liam, Katy & Bradley, a loved great grandma of Ruby, Jack & Charlie, a dear mother in law to Amanda and Steven, a loving sister of Margaret also a dear auntie.
Will be sadly missed by all
of her family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 25th November with a private service (family only please) in Holy Cross Church, Airedale at 1-00pm followed by a burial
in Whitwood Cemetery. Due to current restrictions, sadly only invited family and friends to attend.
All enquiries to McTigue
Funeral Directors. Tel 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 12, 2020