FOX ANN PATRICIA Of Castleford, passed away on March 14th 2020, aged 74 years. Dearly loved mum of Gary and Mark and very dear mother-in-law of Margaret and Lorraine, also a dearly loved grandma and "mum" to many. A private family service will be taking place on Wednesday April 1st.
Those wishing to pay their respects, Ann's cortege will be passing Pontefract General Infirmary at 12.45pm. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Ann would be appreciated to Castleford Parish Church. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors.
Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 26, 2020