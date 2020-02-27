Home

Moon Ann
'Pat' Peacefully passed away at her home surrounded by her family and
friends on 14th February 2020
aged 77. A loving wife to the
late Peter, a beloved mum,
grandma & great grandma, also
a loving mother in law & sister.
The funeral service will take place
on Monday 9th March 2020
at St Botolph's Church at 12:15 followed by the interment at Womersley Road Cemetery, Knottingley at 13:00.
Family flowers only and donations
in lieu of flowers to Macmillan.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 27, 2020
