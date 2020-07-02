Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Vasey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Vasey

Notice Condolences

Ann Vasey Notice
VASEY ANN
(nee Symons) Passed away at home on June 28th 2020, aged 71 years, after a long
and brave battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Michael, dearly loved mum of Louise and Sue and loving and much loved grandma of Megan, Ellie and Katy. A private service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday, July 13th. A celebration service of Ann's life will be arranged at a later date. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton
& Son, Funeral Directors.
Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -