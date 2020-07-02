|
VASEY ANN
(nee Symons) Passed away at home on June 28th 2020, aged 71 years, after a long
and brave battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Michael, dearly loved mum of Louise and Sue and loving and much loved grandma of Megan, Ellie and Katy. A private service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday, July 13th. A celebration service of Ann's life will be arranged at a later date. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton
& Son, Funeral Directors.
Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 2, 2020