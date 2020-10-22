Home

POWERED BY

Services
McTigue Funeral Directors (Castleford)
1 - 9 Savile Road
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 1PB
01977 555733
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Richmond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Richmond

Notice Condolences

Anne Richmond Notice
Richmond Anne Of Castleford.
Passed away peacefully in hospital,
after a short illness,
with her loving family by her side,
on the 14th October 2020,
aged 73 years.
The devoted wife of John, a much loved mum of Nicholas & Jessica,
special grandma to
Louie and Madison,
a loved sister of Richard
also a dear sister in law.
Will be sadly missed by all of
her family and all who knew her.
The funeral will take place
NEXT Tuesday 27th October,
with service in Castleford Parish Church at 11-15am followed
by a committal at
Pontefract Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions,
sadly only invited family &
friends can attend.
All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors.
Tel.01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -