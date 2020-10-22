|
|
|
Richmond Anne Of Castleford.
Passed away peacefully in hospital,
after a short illness,
with her loving family by her side,
on the 14th October 2020,
aged 73 years.
The devoted wife of John, a much loved mum of Nicholas & Jessica,
special grandma to
Louie and Madison,
a loved sister of Richard
also a dear sister in law.
Will be sadly missed by all of
her family and all who knew her.
The funeral will take place
NEXT Tuesday 27th October,
with service in Castleford Parish Church at 11-15am followed
by a committal at
Pontefract Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions,
sadly only invited family &
friends can attend.
All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors.
Tel.01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 22, 2020