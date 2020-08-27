|
AUTY ANTHEA Of Pontefract, lost her brave battle with her illness on August 19th 2020, aged 79 years. Beloved wife of Keith, for 60 years, loving and much loved mum of Alison and very dear mother-in-law of John. Dearly loved grandma of Dale and his wife Kim and loving great-gran of Jayden and Alfie. Loved and will be sadly missed by all. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday, September 2nd at 10.45 am. Due to current restrictions only those invited may attend. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Anthea would be appreciated and may be sent directly to the Prince of Wales Hospice. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 27, 2020