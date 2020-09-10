|
|
|
ROBERTS Anthony (Tony) Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family following
a short illness, aged 77.
It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of Tony, formerly the owner of Roberts Off License, Carleton Road (1968 - 1991). Tony was a much loved Dad to Emma, Martin, and Craig, and brother to Val, Colin, and Ian.
He will be greatly missed.
A private family funeral service will take place at 11:30am on Monday 14th September at Pontefract Crematorium, however anyone wishing to pay respects can contact the Cooperative Funeral Care, Pontefract: 01977 703222, or make a donation via gofundme.com/
in-memory-of-tony-roberts
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 10, 2020