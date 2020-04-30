|
JEPSON ARTHUR GELDER Of Castleford, passed away on
April 23rd 2020, aged 83 years. Now reunited with his beloved wife Joan, who passed away on April 18th. Dearly loved dad of Tim and Claire and a very dear father-in-law, also a loving and much loved grandad and great-grandad.
A private service to take place for both Arthur and Joan at Pontefract Crematorium on Friday, May 15th. Anyone wishing to make a donation would be appreciated to Bone Cancer Research Trust and may be sent via the link JustGiving.com under the name Joan and Gelder. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors.
Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Apr. 30, 2020