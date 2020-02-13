Home

PROCTER ARTHUR
I.S.O. Peacefully passed away on
2nd February 2020 aged 88.
A loving husband to Marian,
a beloved dad to Helen,
a beloved father in law to Robert
and a treasured grandpa to
Rachel & Caroline.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 26th February
2020 at The Central Methodist Church, Pontefract at 10:00 followed by the Committal at
Pontefract Crematorium at 11:00.
Family flowers only and donations in lieu of flowers to Alzheimer's Society and the West Riding Masonic Charities Limited.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 13, 2020
