Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Stead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Stead

Notice Condolences

Arthur Stead Notice
Stead Arthur Of Normanton and previously of Castleford, aged 89 years, passed away peacefully in hospital on Thursday 23rd April 2020.
The beloved husband of the late
Joy and Betty Stead, dearly loved
dad of David, Susan, Christine, Jane
and Linda, a loving grandad and
great grandad, dear step-father
and good friend to many people.
Arthur will be sadly missed by his
family and friends. A cremation
service will be held for Arthur.
Due to current restrictions, only
the 10 invited family members
are allowed to attend the service.
All enquiries to R J Burgess Funeral Director, 01924 894017.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -