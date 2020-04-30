|
Stead Arthur Of Normanton and previously of Castleford, aged 89 years, passed away peacefully in hospital on Thursday 23rd April 2020.
The beloved husband of the late
Joy and Betty Stead, dearly loved
dad of David, Susan, Christine, Jane
and Linda, a loving grandad and
great grandad, dear step-father
and good friend to many people.
Arthur will be sadly missed by his
family and friends. A cremation
service will be held for Arthur.
Due to current restrictions, only
the 10 invited family members
are allowed to attend the service.
All enquiries to R J Burgess Funeral Director, 01924 894017.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Apr. 30, 2020