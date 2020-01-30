|
VICKERS Audley Aged 92 years, passed away peacefully in Willow Park Care Home on January 19th 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Gerry, dearly loved mum of Charles, Ruth and Alison and very dear mother-in-law of Carol, John and Ken, also loving granny of Laura, Alastair, Joseph and Lily and great-granny of George. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday, February 10th at 3.00 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Alzheimer's Research, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 30, 2020