Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Greaves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Greaves

Notice Condolences

Audrey Greaves Notice
GREAVES AUDREY Of Little Smeaton, passed away on January 2nd 2020, aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late George, dearly loved mother of Susan and Philip and dear mother-in-law of Valerie, also a loving and much loved grandma and great-grandma. Service to take place at St.Peter's Church, Kirk Smeaton on Wednesday, January 22nd at 2.00pm followed by private interment. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Alzheimer's Society, may be kindly left on the plate provided in Church. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -