GREAVES AUDREY Of Little Smeaton, passed away on January 2nd 2020, aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late George, dearly loved mother of Susan and Philip and dear mother-in-law of Valerie, also a loving and much loved grandma and great-grandma. Service to take place at St.Peter's Church, Kirk Smeaton on Wednesday, January 22nd at 2.00pm followed by private interment. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Alzheimer's Society, may be kindly left on the plate provided in Church. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 16, 2020