Howard Audrey
(née Sephton) Madge would like to thank everyone for their kind thoughts, prayers, cards and messages of support at this very sad time.
Thank you to all who came to pay their respects and for the
beautiful floral tributes.
A big thank you to Mary and Audrey of the Salvation Army for the most lovely graveside service and to the Co-op for efficient funeral arrangements.
Audrey was much loved and will be sadly missed. There will be a service of thanksgiving at Knottingley Salvation Army for Audrey's life later in the year.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 11, 2020