|
|
|
Morris Audrey Of Castleford.
Passed away peacefully
in hospital after a long illness, with her loving family
by her side, on the 7th June 2020, aged 90 years.
The beloved wife of the late Norman (Sonny), a devoted mother to Christine & Geoffrey, loving grandma of David, Stephen, Emma & Mark, great grandma
of Emily, Ella, Molly and Theo
also a dear mother in law to
David and Gail.
Will be sadly missed by
all of her family and friends.
The funeral will take place NEXT Monday 22nd June with a private service (Family only please)
at Pontefract Crematorium
at 2-00pm. All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors.
Tel 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 18, 2020