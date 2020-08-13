Home

PICKSLEY BARBARA (nee Johnson) Passed away at home in Ferry Fryston, Castleford on August 1st 2020, aged 82 years. Beloved wife of Roy, dearly loved mum of Russell and Richard and very dear mother-in-law of Sam, also loving grandma of Jackson and Mitchell and a much loved sister and aunt. Cortege to leave residence on Monday, August 17th at 1.25 pm for a private service at Pontefract Crematorium. Due to current restrictions, only those invited may attend. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Barbara would be appreciated and may be sent directly to either Macmillan Nurses, or Cancer Research. A celebration of Barbara's life to take place at a later date. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 13, 2020
