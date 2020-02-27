|
Toon Barbara
Lilian Ann 15.2.1940 - 18.2.2020
Passed away after a short illness. Much loved wife, mum, grandma, great grandma and big sister. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
In our hearts your memory lingers,
Always tender, fond and true,
There's not a day, dear mother,
We don't think of you.
Funeral to take place at
Pontefract Crematorium on
Friday 6th March 2020 at 11 am and afterwards at
Willow Park Social Club.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 27, 2020