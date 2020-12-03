Home

Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020
14:00
St. Michael's Church
Carleton
Barbara Wroe Notice
WROE BARBARA Of Pontefract and formerly of Huddersfield, passed away on November 24th 2020, aged 89 years. Dearly beloved wife of Gordon, much loved mother of Jane, Jeremy and Tim and a very dear mother-in-law, also cherished grandma of Victoria, Jessica, Sam and Millie, great-grandma of Macy and Hallie and a dearly loved sister. Service and committal to take place at St. Michael's Church, Carleton on Wednesday, December 9th at
2.00 pm followed by private cremation. Due to current restrictions, only those invited may attend. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Barbara would be appreciated and may be kindly sent directly to St. Michael's Church. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton, Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 3, 2020
