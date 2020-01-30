|
CLAYTON Barry Passed away in Pinderfields Hospital on 15th January 2020,
aged 72 years.
Beloved husband of the late Sara, much loved dad of Lisa and Melanie, a dear brother, brother in law and uncle.
Sadly missed by best friend Tess.
Funeral service on
Friday 7th February 2020 at
Pontefract Crematorium at 1pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu for The Dogs Trust.
For enquiries please contact
T F Morritt on 01977 553868
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 30, 2020