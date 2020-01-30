Home

POWERED BY

Services
T F Morritt Funeral Directors
70 Redhill Drive
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 3HD
01977 553868
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Clayton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Clayton

Notice Condolences

Barry Clayton Notice
CLAYTON Barry Passed away in Pinderfields Hospital on 15th January 2020,
aged 72 years.
Beloved husband of the late Sara, much loved dad of Lisa and Melanie, a dear brother, brother in law and uncle.
Sadly missed by best friend Tess.
Funeral service on
Friday 7th February 2020 at
Pontefract Crematorium at 1pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu for The Dogs Trust.
For enquiries please contact
T F Morritt on 01977 553868
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -