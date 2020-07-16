Home

WAITE Barry Of Castleford.
Passed away peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital, with his
loving family by his side on the
7th July 2020, aged 78 years.
The devoted husband of Margaret,
a much loved dad & grandad,
also a special great grandad
& great great grandad.
Will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and all who knew him.
The funeral will take place on Friday 24th July with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 2:30pm.
Due to current restrictions only invited family and friends to attend.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors. Tel- 01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 16, 2020
