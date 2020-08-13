Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ben Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ben Ward

Notice Condolences

Ben Ward Notice
WARD BEN Of Castleford, passed away on August 2nd 2020, aged 83 years. Beloved husband of Margaret, a dearly loved dad and a very dear father-in-law, also a loving grandad and great-grandad. Grateful thanks to friends and colleagues at former Hickson & Welch for their kind thoughts. Cortege to leave residence, tomorrow Friday,
August 14th at 2.10pm for a private service at Pontefract Crematorium at 2.30 pm. Due to current restrictions, only those invited may attend. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Ben would be appreciated and may sent directly to The Dogs Trust. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -