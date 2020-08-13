|
WARD BEN Of Castleford, passed away on August 2nd 2020, aged 83 years. Beloved husband of Margaret, a dearly loved dad and a very dear father-in-law, also a loving grandad and great-grandad. Grateful thanks to friends and colleagues at former Hickson & Welch for their kind thoughts. Cortege to leave residence, tomorrow Friday,
August 14th at 2.10pm for a private service at Pontefract Crematorium at 2.30 pm. Due to current restrictions, only those invited may attend. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Ben would be appreciated and may sent directly to The Dogs Trust. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 13, 2020