Cobb Benjamin
(Bryan) Peacefully at home on
7th August 2020, aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of the late Hilda and the late Maisie. Much loved dad, grandad and great grandad. Sadly missed brother,
brother in law and uncle.
Funeral on Friday 21st August 2020. The cortege will leave his daughter's house at 10:15am.
The service will be held at Pontefract Crematorium 10:45am.
No flowers by request please, donations in lieu to
The British Heart Foundation.
Afterwards the family will
be at the Roundhill WMC.
For enquiries please contact
TF Morritt on 01977 553868
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 13, 2020