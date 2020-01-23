|
Dyas Bernard Peacefully at home on
Saturday 11th January 2020,
aged 88, of Featherstone.
Beloved husband of the late Joyce and much loved dad, grandad
and great grandad to be.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 29th January 2020 at 3pm in Featherstone Methodist Church followed by committal at Pontefract Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations will be gratefully
received and shared between
The Prince Of Wales Hospice and Featherstone Methodist Church. Everyone is welcome for refreshments after the service at Featherstone Methodist Church Rooms. All enquiries contact Granville Brooks on 01977 791869.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 23, 2020