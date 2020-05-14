Home

McTigue Funeral Directors (Castleford)
1 - 9 Savile Road
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 1PB
01977 555733
Pontefract Crematorium
Bernard Smith

Bernard Smith Notice
Smith Bernard Of Castleford.
Passed away peacefully in hospital, after a short illness on the
4th May 2020, aged 88 years.
The dearly loved husband of Beryl, much loved father to Susan,
Lesley & Stephen, adored grandad of Faye, Emma & Connor also a dear great grandad to Spencer, Scarlett, Parker & Connie. Will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and friends. A private service (family only please) will take place on
Friday 22nd May at Pontefract Crematorium at 3-30pm.
All enquiries please to McTigue Funeral Directors. Tel 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on May 14, 2020
