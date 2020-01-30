Home

WILSON Bernard Former Captain of
Fryston Golf Society.
Of Castleford.
Passed away peacefully in hospital, after a short illness with his loving family by his side on the
17th January 2020, aged 86 years.
The loving husband of Minnie, a very loving dad to Mark & Gail, a special grandad to Harry, a beloved father in law of Julie & Steve, also a dear brother, brother in law & uncle.
Will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and friends at Ferrybridge & Darrington Golf Club and Hemsworth RUFC.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 12th February with service at Hightown Church, Castleford at 10.45am followed by private burial (family only) in Whitwood Cemetery. After the service everyone is welcome for refreshments at The Roundhill WMRC, WF10 5AE.
Family flowers by request only please. Donations will be kindly received in aid of Leukaemia UK.
All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors,
Castleford.
TEL-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 30, 2020
