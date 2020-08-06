|
|
|
Bradley (née Hanson)
Beryl Passed away peacefully at
The Prince Of Wales Hospice
on the 31st July 2020, aged 79.
Beloved wife of Roy, mother of
Paul and Mark, mother in law
to Gail and Karen, treasured grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 13th August 2020
at Pontefract Crematorium
at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations will be gratefully received for The Prince Of
Wales Hospice.
All enquires please contact
T F Morritt on 01977 553868.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 6, 2020