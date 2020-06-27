|
Mackenzie
Beryl Of Normanton, former teacher of Upton Middle School/Junior and Infant School, passed away peacefully in hospital on Tuesday 23rd June, aged 79 years.
Beloved wife of the late James, cherished mum of Scott and Shonagh and a much loved mother-in-law, grandma, great grandma, sister, sister-in-law and good friend to so many people. Beryl will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A funeral service and cremation will be held at Pontefract Crematorium for Beryl. Due to current restrictions only people invited may attend the service. Donations in lieu of flowers may be donated directly to Age UK. https://donate.ageuk.org.uk/
All enquiries to R J Burgess Funeral Directors 01924 894017.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 27, 2020