Bessie Bilsbrough

Bessie Bilsbrough Notice
Bilsbrough Bessie
nee Taylor 16 August 1919 -
25 December 2019
Having celebrated her 101st Christmas at Snaith Hall,
much loved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother Bessie, formerly of Pollington and The Fox, Little Smeaton, left this world in peace and dignity on 25 December.
Funeral service at St. John the Baptist Church, Pollington on Friday 17th January at 11am, followed by cremation at Pontefract Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but any donations to the Salvation Army in Bessie's memory would be
greatly appreciated.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 9, 2020
