McGUIGAN
BESSIE Of Featherstone, passed away peacefully in hospital on December 6th 2019, aged 86 years. Devoted wife of the late John, dearly loved mam of Judy and Jill and a very dear mother-in-law, also a loving and much loved grandma and great-grandma. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday, January 15th at 1.00 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for the British Heart Foundation, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Wakefield Road, Pontefract. Tel. 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 2, 2020